Woman shot, killed in Westlake District; no arrests made

A woman was shot and killed in the Westlake District overnight, prompting a search for a suspect.

A woman was shot and killed in the Westlake District overnight, prompting a search for a suspect.

A woman was shot and killed in the Westlake District overnight, prompting a search for a suspect.

A woman was shot and killed in the Westlake District overnight, prompting a search for a suspect.

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Westlake District overnight, prompting a search for a suspect.

The shooting happened early Monday morning on Lucas Avenue near 6th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities could not provide a description of a suspect. No arrests have been made.