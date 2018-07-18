Glendale police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman suspected of breaking into and stealing a vehicle at a 24 Hour Fitness.Authorities said around 2 p.m. on June 29, a locker and vehicle burglary happened at the gym located at 450 N. Brand Blvd. The victim put a gym bag and other personal belongings in a locker and used a combination lock to secure it.When she returned to her locker, she found the lock was removed and her belongings missing. She also went to the parking lot and saw that her car was missing.That was later found at a nearby parking lot.The suspect who stole the victim's belongings used the victim's credit card at a Home Depot.The suspect is described between 28 and 38 years old, dyed blond hair, medium build and wore a black sport band on her left forearm. Surveillance footage from the Home Depot showed the woman walking through the store.Authorities believe the same suspect also stole from a locker and took a vehicle at the Crescenta-Canada YMCA.Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Abe Chung at (818) 578-0297.