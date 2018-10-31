Woman stabbed at Fullerton church parking structure

A woman was stabbed in the parking structure of a church in Fullerton on Wednesday.Fullerton police said the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the parking structure of EvFree Church in the 2800 block of Brea Boulevard.Responding officers found the victim, described as a 20-year-old woman, suffering from two stab wounds. She was rushed to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.Investigators believe she did not know the suspect.EvFree Church and nearby Beechwood Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution as authorities searched for the suspect. Residents were told to stay away from the area.Around 2:45 p.m., police located and arrested the suspect, who was found hiding in a nearby neighborhood. The investigation is ongoing.