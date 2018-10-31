Woman stabbed at Fullerton church parking structure

A map indicates the location in Fullerton, where a woman was stabbed on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was stabbed in the parking structure of a church in Fullerton on Wednesday.

Fullerton police said the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the parking structure of EvFree Church in the 2800 block of Brea Boulevard.

Responding officers found the victim, described as a 20-year-old woman, suffering from two stab wounds. She was rushed to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe she did not know the suspect.

EvFree Church and nearby Beechwood Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution as authorities searched for the suspect. Residents were told to stay away from the area.

Around 2:45 p.m., police located and arrested the suspect, who was found hiding in a nearby neighborhood. The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingwoman attackedattacksearchschool lockdownFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lancaster mother, her boyfriend indicted in murder of young son
State orders dissolution of Sativa Water District
Trump: Number of troops sent to border could reach 15,000
Halloween Carnaval prompts tight security, road closures in WeHo
14 arrested in Inglewood gang sweep
Irvine synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti
Student assaulted at CSU Channel Islands
Red flag warning in effect in LA, Ventura counties on Halloween
Show More
Alhambra couple goes viral in Yosemite proposal photo
Person in costume threatens to jump off 170 Fwy overpass
Crashed car in Sylmar linked to NorCal homicide probe
Man sought in remains case also wanted in double murder
Indecent exposure suspect sought after multiple incidents near UCLA
More News