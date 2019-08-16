West Covina home invasion: 3 men armed with guns flee after smashing sliding glass door, tying up woman

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men armed with guns used a sledgehammer to shatter a sliding glass door and tied up a woman during a home invasion early Friday morning in West Covina, authorities said.A police spokesperson said the incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Flemington Drive, where the masked intruders ransacked the residence and fled.No injuries were reported.Descriptions of the men and what was possibly stolen were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call the West Covina Police Department at (626) 939-8500.