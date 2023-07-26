Uterus transplant recipient gives birth to healthy baby

A woman who was born without a uterus and told she would not be able to carry a child is now a new mother after undergoing two transplants.

For the first time outside of a clinical trial, a woman has given birth to a healthy baby born from a transplanted uterus.

Mallory was born without a uterus, a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome and was told she would never be able to carry a child.

Seeking answers, she and her husband Nick participated in a uterus transplant program at The University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine.

"I never once thought 'What if this doesn't work,'" said Mallory. "I knew it would."

She received a donated uterus and nine months later, an embryo transplant.

The entire process took nearly 18 months, according to UAB.

In May, the couple welcomed a baby boy into the world.

"Women's health and reproductive medicine is really about making sure there are options for women," said Dr. Paige Porrett, director of UAB's Comprehensive Transplant Institute.

"Babies being born is always a special event, and I'm using some strong words here, but I think of these as our miracle babies."

The University of Alabama is one of four uterus transplant programs in the U.S., and the first outside of a clinical research.

