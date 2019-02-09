Woman with baby in car smashes into LAPD station in San Pedro

A woman who may have been driving under the influence with a baby in her car maneuvered around barriers and crashed into the lobby of a Los Angeles Police Department station in San Pedro, officials said.The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Harbor Division station.Officials said the driver maneuvered her sedan past barriers and smashed into the front glass doors of the lobby.The lobby was closed at the time and no one was inside.When the woman tried to drive off, she was trapped by the barriers. Officers took her into custody.Both she and the baby were sent to a hospital for evaluation but they were not believed to be seriously injured.Police say it appears the woman was driving under the influence. It's not clear yet if she intentionally crashed into the station.Officers have not determined what if any charges she may face. Her name has not been disclosed.