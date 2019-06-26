Woman's body found in Colton, murder suspect in custody

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Police on Tuesday arrested a man in the murder of a woman whose body was found in Colton, according to authorities.Colton police responded to a report of a possible suicidal person in the 1300 block of North Christobal Lane in Colton. They made contact with 22-year-old Eddie Goldbaum at the home and discovered a large amount of blood at the location and in Goldbaum's vehicle, police said.Detectives from Colton and Fontana police interviewed Goldbaum, which led detectives to the dead end of Acacia, south of Valley. A 44-year-old woman from Fontana was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot.Detectives were sent to an area in Fontana where the shooting was alleged to have occurred. Officers then located evidence of the shooting, police said.Detectives arrested Goldbaum for homicide and transported him to the West Valley Detention Center for booking. Preliminary information suggests Goldbaum and the victim know each other, according to police.Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Fontana Police Department's Investigations Unit at (909) 350-7720.