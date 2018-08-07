Woman's body found in Highland parking lot

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway in Highland, where a woman's body was discovered in a parking lot on Tuesday.

San Bernardino police officers were called to the 2500 block of E. Highland Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. regarding a victim down in a parking lot.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a deceased woman. Authorities said she appeared to be a victim of assault. Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

There was no information on a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
