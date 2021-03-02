Our America: Women Forward | List of resources

LOCAL

Here are the local and national organizations that are working to support women in our community:The work of the ACLU is centered around the First Amendment, equal protection, due process, privacy and representing groups and individuals that continue to struggle for civil libertiesThe Alliance for Women in Media is an organization for women, by women. We are committed to supporting women across all media segments, to expand networks, educate and celebrate accomplishments.There's a Find a Job section as well as a virtual resource room where you can learn more about job training, interviews, resumes, etc.AAWA seeks to create opportunities for mutual learning & nurturing, mentor relationships, career & leadership development, personal & group support, and engagement in community services.The Association of Black Women Physicians empowers African-American women to lead in health and wellness for ourselves and the community through premiere educational programs and philanthropic outreach.Black Women Leaders of Los Angles is a trusted and respected coalition of non-profit and for-profit Black women owners, CEOs, Executive Directors and senior leaders committed to the health, wellness, safety, empowerment and education of Black women, children and families. We do the critical work to empower Black women leaders with a seat at the table and equity in voice, impact and funding.The mission of California Women's Law Center is to create a more just and equitable society by breaking down barriers and advancing the potential of women and girls through transformative litigation, policy advocacy and education.Covenant House California (CHC) is a non-profit youth homeless shelter that provides sanctuary and support for homeless and trafficked youth, ages 18-24. We believe that no young person deserves to be homeless; that every young person in California deserves shelter, food, clothing, education ... and most importantly, to be loved. Now serving over 4,700 youth a year, CHC provides a full continuum of services to meet the physical, emotional, educational, vocational, and spiritual well-being of young people, in order to provide them with the best chance for success in independence.The Downtown Women's Center offers several programs to help unhoused women end the cycle of homelessness. They include workshops, training, and help overcoming challenges and barriers to getting jobs.HOPE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has focused on empowering our communities through advocacy, Latina leadership training, and increasing knowledge on the contributions Latinas have made to advance the status of women for the past 30 years.LA Rise is a regional initiative for Social Enterprise - not focused solely on women, but lots of good programs that women can take part in: like on the job training, help getting placed in permanent jobs, and matching employers with candidates, etc.The Los Angeles LGBT Center is building a world where LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society.Local March of Dimes-funded programs address critical health needs of Black moms and babies.MOMS Orange County programs are aimed at disrupting the combined dynamics of poverty, lack of health insurance, and barriers to care. These dynamics often lead to impaired maternal and infant health at birth. Many local women are at higher risk for gestational diabetes, maternal depression and pre-term labor, increasing the likelihood of delivering a sick baby with medical complications and contributing to delayed cognitive development.Established in 1971 by pioneering feminist activists, Peace Over Violence is a sexual and domestic violence, intimate partner stalking, child abuse and youth violence prevention center headquartered in Los Angeles. POV is committed to social service, social change and social justice. POV's innovative and comprehensive programs include Emergency, Intervention, Prevention, Education and Advocacy services and are offered in Los Angeles and the 22 cities within the West San Gabriel Valley.The community resource directory is intended to help you locate health, wellness, and social services of interest within Los Angeles County. The organizations listed provide various community based services, resources, and programs such as support groups and counseling, education, primary care and women's health services. The information presented in this website is not intended as a substitute for medical care.To improve the health of people and communities through accessible, quality care and provide quality primary health care to people in need. The Clinic continues to expand to best meet our community's needs with an innovative, integrated approach that addresses the unique combination of clinical and social factors that impact our patients' health. We offer primary and specialty care, behavioral health services, dental care, vision care and more-often all in one visit.Volunteers of America is a non-profit human services organization committed to serving people in need, strengthening families, and building communities. They provide recovery programs for women, services for female veterans and supportive services for young women.Women in Film advocates for and advances the careers of women worming in the screen industries to achieve parity and transform culture.Founded in 1894, the YWCA Greater Los Angeles (YWCA GLA) is a women's membership movement built on the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. We touch over 100,000 individuals annually through various programs that include affordable child-care, after-school youth programs, economic empowerment, job training and housing, and sexual assault crisis services.1-800-799-72331-800-656-HOPE (4673)"Our America: Women Forward" is special series celebrating women across this country through stories of their perseverance, resilience, triumph, hope, achievement, strength and power. We will break down the disparities that challenge progress and the systemic sexism at the root of it all. You'll meet mothers, daughters, sisters and friends; innovators, teachers, gamechangers, power players, explorers, athletes and everyday heroes. The stories will begin to air on Eyewitness News at 4pm on March 8 and will culminate in a one-hour documentary that will air Saturday, March 13.