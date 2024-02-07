Crew member dies in fall on Los Angeles set of Marvel streaming series 'Wonder Man'

A crew member of the upcoming Marvel series "Wonder Man" died Tuesday after falling from the rafters on the set in Studio City.

A crew member of the upcoming Marvel series "Wonder Man" died Tuesday after falling from the rafters on the set in Studio City.

A crew member of the upcoming Marvel series "Wonder Man" died Tuesday after falling from the rafters on the set in Studio City.

A crew member of the upcoming Marvel series "Wonder Man" died Tuesday after falling from the rafters on the set in Studio City.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A crew member of the upcoming Marvel series "Wonder Man" died Tuesday after falling from the rafters on the set in Studio City.

Filming on the Disney+ project was not happening at the time.

The crew member was identified as Juan Carlos Osorio, 41, of Temple City, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Marvel issued a statement: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.