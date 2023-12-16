Timothée Chalamet loves joyful, optimistic origin story of classic character 'Wonka'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Golden Globe nominee Timothée Chalamet stars in the movie musical "Wonka." It's a prequel that tells the origin story of the iconic candy man from Roald Dahl's 1964 book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Chalamet says this offer was an easy "yes."

"Almost immediately. Especially when I saw how clever the origin story was," said Chalamet. "And this isn't the cynical, you know, Willy Wonka. We know from the earlier adaptations that this is like a joyful, optimistic, hat full of dreams young man. I thought that's very clever that he would have started there."

Chalamet says the production design, the set, and especially the costumes helped him along the way.

"Yeah, absolutely because this Wonka was unformed and fresh off the boat with a handkerchief spilling out of his pockets and the edges of his coat are singed and I just, from the second I put it on, I felt like we were in this vision of Willy Wonka."

Keegan-Michael Key plays a somewhat crooked cop who happens to be hooked on chocolate. He says he's beyond thrilled to be in a film this colorful and bright, especially during the holiday season.

"It's one of those things that you have to be really honored about, and feel grateful for that you have the opportunity to do that, that you have the opportunity to make a film of this nature, and bring it to the masses," said Key. "And so for me, it's humbling and honor-filled I should say. It's a really great gift. It's a gift to be able to do this."

Chalamet agreed. "It was definitely more rewarding than then almost anything I've worked on, you know, just a joy."

"Wonka" is in theaters now.