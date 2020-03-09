27-year-old man shot, killed at Woodland Hills apartment complex, authorities say

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Woodland Hills early Monday morning, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.Officers responded to the Avalon Apartments on the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard after a report of a shooting around 4:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The victim, who police described as a 27-year-old man from Texas, was pronounced dead after he was found on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.Detectives learned from witnesses the man was outside his apartment when he yelled that he had been shot.A roommate of the victim then called 911.A motive has not been determined and no arrests have been made. There is no description of a suspect or suspects.Detectives canvassed the area for surveillance video and more evidence.