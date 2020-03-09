27-year-old man shot, killed at Woodland Hills apartment complex, authorities say

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Woodland Hills early Monday morning, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Avalon Apartments on the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard after a report of a shooting around 4:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, who police described as a 27-year-old man from Texas, was pronounced dead after he was found on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives learned from witnesses the man was outside his apartment when he yelled that he had been shot.

A roommate of the victim then called 911.

A motive has not been determined and no arrests have been made. There is no description of a suspect or suspects.

Detectives canvassed the area for surveillance video and more evidence.
