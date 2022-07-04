80 firefighters knock down massive fire that ripped through Woodland Hills commercial building

The structure fire in #WoodlandHills is large enough to be detected from space. Here is a view of the heat signature from our #GOES satellite. #LAFD



Current conditions at the fire: Temperature 66, Humidity 59%, winds light. https://t.co/zvMukFKAay pic.twitter.com/a5aKwv5LNv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 4, 2022

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of firefighters battled a massive fire that ripped through a large commercial building in Woodland Hills Sunday evening.The raging inferno erupted just around 9:10 p.m. in a vacant building at 6000 N. De Soto Ave., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.Flames chewed through the roof of the building, as firefighters went into defensive mode and surrounded the building with hose lines. They sprayed water on the warehouse from outside while protecting surrounding structures.The National Weather Service in Los Angeles tweeted that the blaze was large enough to be detected from space, and included an image of the heat signature from their Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites.About 80 firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures and put out the bulk of the flames in just over one hour.At 9:37 p.m., LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart reported the structural integrity of the building was starting to fail.The bulk of the flames were out at 10:19 p.m., she said."The remaining pockets of fire are difficult to reach with exterior hose lines and due to the structural instability, crews will remain in the defensive mode," Stewart said. "Therefore, this will continue to be an active, extended operation."No injuries were reported.LAFD is investigating the fire.