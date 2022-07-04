80 firefighters knock down massive fire that ripped through Woodland Hills commercial building

EMBED <>More Videos

Massive fire rips through Woodland Hills commercial building

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of firefighters battled a massive fire that ripped through a large commercial building in Woodland Hills Sunday evening.

The raging inferno erupted just around 9:10 p.m. in a vacant building at 6000 N. De Soto Ave., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Flames chewed through the roof of the building, as firefighters went into defensive mode and surrounded the building with hose lines. They sprayed water on the warehouse from outside while protecting surrounding structures.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles tweeted that the blaze was large enough to be detected from space, and included an image of the heat signature from their Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites.



About 80 firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures and put out the bulk of the flames in just over one hour.

At 9:37 p.m., LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart reported the structural integrity of the building was starting to fail.

The bulk of the flames were out at 10:19 p.m., she said.

"The remaining pockets of fire are difficult to reach with exterior hose lines and due to the structural instability, crews will remain in the defensive mode," Stewart said. "Therefore, this will continue to be an active, extended operation."

No injuries were reported.

LAFD is investigating the fire.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleswoodland hillslos angeles countybuilding firelos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 killed, at least 6 injured in multi-car crash in Winnetka
16-year-old girl wounded in Long Beach shooting
Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad: 'Join us in California'
Man killed in Jefferson Park shooting after intervening in argument
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian break silence about hospitalization
Hip-hop dance icon Bruno 'Pop N Taco' Falcon dies at 58 in SoCal
Show More
Burger King worker goes viral; more than $320K raised on GoFundMe
More than 670 pounds of illegal fireworks collected at buyback event
4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
27-year-old pedestrian IDed as victim killed in Pico Union hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News