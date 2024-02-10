Victim wounded in shooting at Woodland Hills hotel; search underway for man, sex worker

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for a man and a sex worker they say are behind a robbery and shooting at a hotel in Woodland Hills.

Officers were called to the Best Western on Ventura Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say the sex worker and victim got into a dispute over services. During the exchange, her employer got involved and shot the client.

Police say the pair then stole about $20,000 and a Fendi bag from the victim. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.