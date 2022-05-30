Pets & Animals

Coyote prowling around Woodland Hills neighborhood caught on video sneaking into occupied home

EMBED <>More Videos

Coyote caught on video sneaking into Woodland Hills home

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A coyote prowling a Woodland Hills neighborhood made its way right into a home while the homeowner and her pet dogs were inside.

Home surveillance video captured the coyote sniffing around Julie Levine's Valley Circle house.

The coyote then finds the doggie door and lets itself right in.

About three minutes later the coyote pokes its head back out and walks away.

Levine credits her three dogs for the coyote's short visit.

"I think he probably went down the hall, saw what he was up against, and probably skedaddled out of there," Levine said. "Then when the dogs realized they caught the scent, because they are beagles, they have incredible noses, and went nuts, and that's why I decided to look at the security camera to see what all the hubbub was about, and turns out, it was a very large coyote."

Levine, who runs a non-profit dog rescue, has since boarded up the doggie door.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswoodland hillslos angeles countysafetywild animalscoyotespetslos angeleshome
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Airline passengers paying skyrocketing airfares during holiday travel
LAPD officer dies after 'catastrophic spinal injury' during training
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
Man dies while hiking at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades
Experts warn a nationwide lifeguard shortage could prove deadly
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
Show More
Fugitive suspect in Sacramento mass shooting found in Las Vegas
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul arrested for DUI in CA
Eyewitness Newsmakers talks LA Pride, LGBTQ challenges
Up once again: Average price of gas in LA County now $6.15 a gallon
Pres. Biden, first lady visit TX to honor victims of school shooting
More TOP STORIES News