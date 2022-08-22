Woodland Hills residents rally to support vendor whose stand was attacked: 'Leave the vendors alone'

The attack happened last week on the corner of Dumetz Road and Canoga Avenue and it was all caught on video.

A group of Woodland Hills residents rallied behind a young street vendor whose food stand was destroyed by a man with an axe - and they say they're not going to tolerate that type of violence.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of Woodland Hills residents rallied behind a young street vendor whose food stand was destroyed by a man with an axe - and they say they're not going to tolerate that type of violence.

The attack happened last week on the corner of Dumetz Road and Canoga Avenue and it was all caught on video, which shows the armed man approaching the fruit stand and start to knock it over.

The vendor, Jonathan Alvarez Marquez, moved about a block away for safety but continued taking video of the incident. The man was armed with an axe and was caught smashing the stand.

Residents said they know who the suspect is and that police are familiar with him after they arrested him in March for a similar attack on another street vendor.

"I knew it would happen again," said Leslie Jacobs of Woodland Hills. "In fact, after I saw the first time, [ the suspect ] put out a three-page manifesto full of hate and violence and threats, and all of this was turned over to police."

In Marquez's case, investigators said it appears to be a case of felony vandalism.

READ MORE | Man caught on camera destroying Woodland Hills fruit stand with axe

Now, one week later, Marquez and his fruit stand are up and running again on the same corner where the attack happened. Except this time, he has the support of the community behind him.

"There is just nothing in any book that I am going to say picking up an axe and going after a guy's equipment, or him, is OK, ever," said Mark Webb, a Woodland Hills resident.

Supporters lined up Sunday to buy some of Marquez's cups filled with freshly cut fruit.

The soft-spoken vendor said he's grateful to those who helped get him back on his feet - especially those who donated to a GoFundMe account set up for him.

"I like to work," said Marquez in Spanish. "I like what I do."

He said he enjoys his spot in Woodland Hills because of heavy foot traffic, which gives him an opportunity to make sales.

Street vendor advocate Edin Enamorado organized Saturday's rally and had a strong message for the community.

"For anyone thinking of attacking street vendors, this is what is going to happen," he said. "You are going to have a major backlash, you won't be able to come out of your house, you'll be hiding. It's a shame. You'll be embarrassed. Let's just leave the vendors alone."

RELATED: Woodland Hills man accused of harassing street vendor arrested after confrontation with protesters