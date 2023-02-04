WATCH LIVE

animal news

Woodpecker stores over 700lbs of acorns in walls of California home, pest control company says

Monday, February 6, 2023 5:18PM
A Santa Rosa pest control company says a woodpecker stored over 700 lbs of acorns in a California home.

GLEN ELLEN, Calif. -- A pest control company had its hands full after a woodpecker's impeccable work caused damage to a home in California.

Nick's Extreme Pest Control was called to the house in Glen Ellen, Sonoma County -- but here's where it gets nutty.

Workers say the woodpecker was making holes to store its food, which kept falling into spaces in the walls.

When they cut into the wall, over 700 pounds of acorns were discovered.

The company posted on Facebook that there was eight bags' worth of acorns stuffed in the walls.

"Never came across anything like it," the post said.

