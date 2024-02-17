Woodrow Wilson High School staff launches free essential item and clothing closet for students

Through the Wilson Mules Alumni Association, organizers collect donations and purchase brand-new items for the closet.

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Staff members at Woodrow Wilson High School in El Sereno created a closet filled with free essential items and clothing for students.

"This closet started just two years ago. But the idea of it started back in 2011 when Ms. Seamans and myself saw a need for prom dresses during prom season. And so every year, we would start on this mission to try and locate dresses for our girls," said Elsa Gutierrez-Aviles, college counselor at Woodrow Wilson High School.

What began as a simple need for prom dresses for students has transformed into something even greater; a closet that has all kinds of items, from hygiene kits to school supplies to clothes, for students and families in need.

"We're a community school. So we did do a needs assessment. And our students did say that they wanted a closet, especially after COVID, they had a bigger need," said Elizabeth Seamans, community schools coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School.

It's called the "Mule Closet", named after the school mascot.

Any student or family who needs clothes, school supplies or essential items can go to the closet during lunch or after school and pick out an item. And all the items are free.

"This is just a huge blessing for them because it not only helps them with academics they don't worry about the barriers, we eliminate that for them," said Belen Benitez, student and resources navigator at Woodrow Wilson High School.

"It's beautiful to be able to give that to students and I feel like just Wilson being a community school and all of us collaborating is what makes this happen," Seamans said.

Through the Wilson Mules Alumni Association, organizers collect donations and purchase brand-new items for the closet.

"If people want to donate, they could donate to the Wilson Mules Alumni Association from prom dresses to prom suits to any clothing items. So if anybody would like to donate, we would appreciate it," Gutierrez-Aviles said.

