A tree trimmer was killed while working in an Agoura Hills neighborhood on Wednesday.

Tree trimmer dead after apparently being crushed by tree limb in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A tree trimmer was killed while working in an Agoura Hills neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene on Lewis Road around 11 a.m. The county Sheriff's Department also responded.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as firefighters attempted to remove the worker's body, which was located about 40 feet up in the tree. It appears the worker was crushed by a tree limb.

Additional details about the incident were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.