Movie and film workers might be headed toward a strike

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage employees are asking for better wages and working conditions.
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE is calling for a strike authorization vote.

IATSE is the union that represents many people behind the scenes of television and film productions, like costume designers and sound technicians.

IATSE has been in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but IATSE leadership doesn't feel like the current offer adequately reflects the needs of their workers.

Big items on their list are better wages and more reasonable hours.

"I think what a lot of crew are asking for is to just be respected as a human being. And we need to see that in our workplaces and in our contract," said Local 187 Vice President Marisa Shipley.

Hashtags to support the union workers took off on social media like #IASolidarity and #IALivingWage.

"So, if a strike is ultimately called that would mean that all of us who are working under the contracts that are at dispute, would immediately stop work," said Shipley.

This would delay crews and production companies even more while they're still dealing with setbacks due to COVID.

A representative of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers wasn't available for an interview but issued a statement saying there will be meaningful improvements in rest periods and a considerable increase in minimum rates.
