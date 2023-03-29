Camarillo High School students craft world's largest charcuterie board

The board is more than 200 feet long, breaking the previous Guinness World Record by more than 50 feet.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California is now home to the world's largest charcuterie board!

Dozens of students at Adolfo Camarillo High School created the record-breaking appetizer.

The board is more than 200 feet long, breaking the previous Guinness World Record by more than 50 feet. Students reused the wood from the school's bleachers, which were recently replaced.

Students from Pacifica High School then topped it with more than 500 pounds of cured meats, cheeses, dried fruits, nuts, olives and fruit preserves.

The leftover food was donated to a local Food Share.