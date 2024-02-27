New study lists cities with the worst drivers. Here's where LA and other California cities ranked

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new study is revealing the cities with the worst drivers in the country.

Although Southern California is known for its traffic and car culture, no city in the region ranks in the top five.

According to Forbes, the New Mexico city of Albuquerque tops the list with the worst drivers in America.

The study analyzes cities where drivers engage in the most hazardous behavior that threatens public safety. The publication says Albuquerque has a high number of deadly car crashes, drunk drivers and distracted drivers.

In California, Fresno ranked No. 22 on the list for worst drivers, followed by Long Beach at 34. Los Angeles was ranked at No. 37, San Diego at 42 and San Francisco at 49.

Here's Forbes' ranking of the top five cities with the worst drivers:

1. Albuquerque, New Mexico

2. Memphis, Tennessee

3. Detroit, Michigan

4. Tucson, Arizona

5. Kansas City, Missouri