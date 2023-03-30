Wrightwood businesses urging winter tourists to return for shopping, skiing

Wrightwood was spared serious damage this winter so businesses are urging visitors to return.

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Unlike many parts of the San Bernardino Mountains, the Wrightwood community in the San Gabriel Mountains was spared more serious damage and destruction during this winter's series of relentless snow storms.

So businesses in the community and the Mountain High ski resort are urging visitors to return.

The slopes at Mountain High have been unusually open given the amount of snow that has fallen.

"It's surprisingly really empty," said one skier.

Local businesses are open and hoping for snow tourists.

"Enjoy Wrightwood, enjoy the mountains," said Mike Troeger at Do It Best Hardware. "It is your national forest. Come on up and enjoy it."

Local residents just remind visitors to follow a few rules as a courtesy to others: Don't stop and play in private yards. Don't park along the side of streets or highways if not designated.

"You can't stop in town to play in snow," Troeger said. "You have to go up on the national forest land. We can give you maps and directions. We check that on a regular basis to make sure the spots we send you to are good."