Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfire in San Bernardino County

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfire in San Bernardino County

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews in San Bernardino County scrambled resources Saturday evening to fight a fast-moving brush fire in Wrightwood.

The fire sparked just after 6:30 p.m. in the near triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry brush.

The blaze scorched at least 35 acres as of Sunday night, and officials say it has the potential to grow. It is zero percent contained.

No evacuations have been ordered, and Highway 2 is shut down from Highway 138 to the Sheep Creek area, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.



It was not immediately known if any structures were threatened, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be posted here as it becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wrightwoodsan bernardino countycalifornia wildfiressan bernardino countywildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
DTLA: Hundreds participate in march, rally against gun violence
Spider-Man crashes into building during malfunction in Anaheim
LA County health officials warn of potential rabies exposure in Malibu
Thousands flock to the beaches to escape SoCal heat wave
White supremacist group members arrested near Idaho pride event
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new gun measures
Man found dead inside burning OC home prompting homicide investigation
Show More
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Marine killed in flight crash identified as son of former LA Dodger
9 injured when truck veers off road, crashes onto sidewalk in Westlake
Temperatures cool off slightly for Sunday in SoCal
Gas station owner posts sign for drivers: 'We hate our gas prices too'
More TOP STORIES News