Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfire in San Bernardino County

The fire sparked just after 6:30 p.m. in the near triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry brush.
The blaze scorched at least 35 acres as of Sunday night, and officials say it has the potential to grow. It is zero percent contained.
No evacuations have been ordered, and Highway 2 is shut down from Highway 138 to the Sheep Creek area, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
WRIGHTWOOD: #SBCoFD OS vegetation fire, Sheep Creek x Highway 2.— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 12, 2022
-Approx 35 acres, 0% contained.
-Unified Command with @Angeles_NF & @CALFIREBDU
-No mandatory evacuations in place. Contingency plans & crews in place.
-Highway 2 shut-down from 138 to Sheep creek area. pic.twitter.com/vhD65tJEwn
It was not immediately known if any structures were threatened, and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing news story. Updated information will be posted here as it becomes available.