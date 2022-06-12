Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfire in San Bernardino County

WRIGHTWOOD: #SBCoFD OS vegetation fire, Sheep Creek x Highway 2.



-Approx 35 acres, 0% contained.

-Unified Command with @Angeles_NF & @CALFIREBDU

-No mandatory evacuations in place. Contingency plans & crews in place.

-Highway 2 shut-down from 138 to Sheep creek area. pic.twitter.com/vhD65tJEwn — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 12, 2022

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews in San Bernardino County scrambled resources Saturday evening to fight a fast-moving brush fire in Wrightwood.The fire sparked just after 6:30 p.m. in the near triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry brush.The blaze scorched at least 35 acres as of Sunday night, and officials say it has the potential to grow. It is zero percent contained.No evacuations have been ordered, and Highway 2 is shut down from Highway 138 to the Sheep Creek area, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.It was not immediately known if any structures were threatened, and no injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.