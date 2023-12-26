An inside look at Pasadena's Wrigley Mansion, nerve center of the Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Every year millions of people watch the Rose Parade, either on TV or packed tightly onto Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard.

But what is less often seen is the nerve center behind the parade.

The Wrigley family - known for the gum, the ballpark in Chicago and development of Catalina Island, among other accomplishments - donated its mansion to the city of Pasadena. The gift came with the provision that the Tournament of Roses could stay there as long as it wanted to.

Over the years, the Wrigley Mansion - also known as the Tournament House - has come to collect history of the parade, as well as the Rose Bowl game.

The Tournament of Roses offers tours of the stately mansion, but unless you already have your tickets, you'll have to wait until after the New Year to get inside.

The 135th annual Rose Parade starts at 8 a.m. on New Year's Day and can be watched on ABC7.