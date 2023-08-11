More than 100 days into the writers strike, the Writers Guild of America is set to resume negotiations with Hollywood studios on Friday.

More than 100 days into writers strike, WGA set to resume talks with Hollywood studios

It's the first official negotiating session since the union went on strike in May.

In an email to its members, the WGA negotiating committee wrote that it was asked by Carol Lombardini, the president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, to meet with AMPTP negotiators on Friday.

"We expect the AMPTP to provide responses to WGA proposals," according to the message sent to WGA members. "Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies."

There was no official statement from the AMPTP regarding a resumption of labor talks.

On Wednesday, the WGA marked the 100th day of its strike -- matching the duration of the union's last walkout in 2007-08.

Last Friday, WGA leaders met with AMPTP leadership to discuss a possible resumption of talks. According to the WGA, that discussion showed the two sides remain far apart on several key issues, including success-based residuals for streaming content.

Writers are also asking for minimum staffing levels for television writing rooms, safeguards around AI technology and more.

Workers say they are feeling the financial burden of not working.

"The pain is real. I have a family to support. I have parents that I help take care of. So I'm feeling it but I'm also not going anywhere," said WGA member Linda Patel.

City News Service contributed to this report.