2 killed in wrong-way crash on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch area; DUI suspected

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles on the 118 Freeway in the Porter Ranch area Sunday morning.

The crash on westbound lanes was reported around 4:30 a.m. near Tampa Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log. Authorities said a large box truck slammed into the sedan that was traveling eastbound on westbound lanes.

Two passengers in that car were pronounced dead at the scene, while the wrong-way driver suffered serious injuries. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Several lanes of the freeway were shut down due to the crash, which is being investigated as a possible DUI collision.

