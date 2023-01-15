3 killed when wrong-way driver slams into car on 210 Freeway in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were killed when a car driving at high speeds in the wrong direction on the 210 Freeway slammed into another vehicle in the Fontana area early Saturday, officials say.

The car, a 2012 Ford, was heading eastbound on the westbound side of the 210 through Fontana when it crashed into a 2001 Lexus with two adults and three children inside around 6:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

The driver of the wrong-way Ford, a 23-year-old man from Fontana, was pronounced dead at the scene. Also killed were the driver of the Lexus, a 43-year-old man from Highland, as well as a 16-year-old female passenger in the Lexus.

There were three additional passengers in the Lexus who were also seriously injured in the crash, a 5-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman. All of the occupants of the Lexus were Highland residents, although it was not immediately known if they were family members. They were transported to local hospitals.

According to CHP dispatcher records, witnesses reported the Ford driver was swerving in and out of lanes and driving at high speeds up to 100 mph before crashing near the Citrus Avenue exit.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at (909)980-3994.