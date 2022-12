Dashcam video shows wrong-way driver plow into another car in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Incredible dash camera video shows the moment a wrong-way driver plowed into another car in San Bernardino.

The collision occurred on Highway 18 near Lower Waterman Canyon just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say at least two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.