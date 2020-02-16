Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on 210 Freeway in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the 210 Freeway in Monrovia, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 4:40 a.m. east of Huntington Drive, the CHP said.

Witnesses reported a vehicle speeding eastbound in the westbound carpool lanes. The vehicle was later described as a Chevy Cruze, the CHP said.

The Chevy Cruze then crashed head-on with a sedan, causing one of the vehicles to overturn.

The wrong-way driver was killed in the crash, and the driver of the sedan was hospitalized with major injuries, officials said.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:05 a.m., closing multiple lanes - as well as the Huntington Drive onramp - for several hours. Traffic was backed up about a mile to the Huntington Drive exit.

All lanes reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Several hours before the Monrovia crash, a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle in a separate crash on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles. The wrong-way driver was also killed.

City News Service contributed to this report.
