1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway near Getty Center

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, shutting down multiple northbound lanes for several hours, the California Highway Patrol said.Authorities say a driver was traveling southbound in the northbound HOV lane around 2:30 a.m. when the pickup truck collided head-on with another car near the Getty Center Drive exit.Video from the scene showed both vehicles with significant damage, including a sedan that was completely destroyed.The driver of the sedan succumbed to his injuries, according to officials, while the wrong-way driver was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.It is unclear if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.By 8 a.m., all lanes had reopened after the crash caused significant backups with traffic brought to a crawl near the scene.