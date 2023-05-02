Boyle Heights apartment fire: Lawsuit claims locked gate prevented firefighters from saving woman

The family of a woman who died in an apartment fire is suing the City of Los Angeles, claiming a locked gate prevented firefighters from saving her.

Victoria Velazquez, 68, died in a fire last August at the city-owned Aliso Gardens Apartments in Boyle Heights.

The coroner's report unfurled a horrifying ordeal for the victim, stating that she was burned alive while fighting for her life. Her body was found hiding in her bathroom with the bathtub filled with water in a presumed attempt to seek shelter from the smoke and flames.

The victim's daughter, Brenda Marquez, says the tragedy is very difficult for the family to comprehend.

The family, even more grief-stricken, claims firefighters were blocked from quickly accessing the entire city-owned apartment complex that day because gates at one end of the property were chained shut.

"When the city of L.A. firefighters got here, they couldn't get access to the fire," said family attorney Patrick Nolan.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the city was negligent in locking the gates and preventing firefighters and EMS crews from possibly getting to the victim quickly enough to save her life while putting out the fire.

"Ms. Velasquez suffered burns over 75% of her body. At the risk of being too graphic, her mouth was filled with soot and so was her trachea and her lungs," Noland said. "What that tell us is that she remained alive, fighting for her live as long as she possibly could - but blocked from rescue from the people who are supposed to save people in these desperate situations."

The family's attorney argues, that to his disbelief, the gate remains chained shut.

At this point, the lawsuit does not specify a damage amount.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, the City of Los Angeles Housing Authority said it "does not comment on pending litigation matters but wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to Victoria Velazquez's family on the loss of her life."