Wu-Tang Clan announces first-of-its-kind Las Vegas residency

Las Vegas has officially entered the chamber. The Wu-Tang Clan announced it will have a residency at the Virgin Hotels, becoming the city's first rap residency.

Shows will start during Super Bowl weekend in February. The big game will also happen to take place in Vegas.

The rap group told The New York Times the project has been in the works for about five years and is finally becoming a reality.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.