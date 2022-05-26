Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Panel discussion highlights, honors Japanese American WWII veterans featured in book

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Eyewitness News anchor David Ono moderated a special panel discussion for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Tuesday at Disneyland.

The session highlighted two World War II AAPI veterans featured in the book, "The Go for Broke Spirit: Portraits of Courage," photographed by Shane Sato.

The book highlights the 100th/442nd Regimental Combat Team that became the most decorated unit for its size and length of service in U.S. Army history. This, all while many of their friends and family were incarcerated in America's concentration camps during WWII.

The panel included veterans Don Miyada and Yoshio Nakamura, along with Sato.

The discussion was followed by a special flag retreat ceremony on Main Street U.S.A.

You can find a copy of the book here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

Related topics:
community & eventsanaheimorange countybooksasian influenceshistorydisneylandasian americanworld war iiasian american & pacific islander heritage monthasian voicesasian pacific american heritage month
