Texas WWII veteran wants 100 digital birthday wishes for his 100th birthday

William "Bud" McDearman Jr. wants nothing more than to receive 100 birthday wishes for his centennial birthday!
George P. Bush, chairman of the Veterans Land Board, is asking people to send their wishes digitally in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that COVID-19 can spread through and live on surfaces for extended amounts of time. Therefore, sending physical cards to the Ussery-Roan Veterans home is not advised at this time," Bush said in a statement.
Community members are being asked to post a video wishing Bud a happy birthday in the comments of their Facebook and/or Twitter posts using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBud.
#COVID19 shouldn’t stop this hero from having a happy birthday. Help us by recording a birthday message to @USNavy Vet William “Bud” McDearman so we can make his birthday the best yet. Reply to this tweet with your video to him! #HappyBirthdayBud pic.twitter.com/3W4Rm7g1gX— TXGeneralLandOffice (@txglo) March 18, 2020
Bud was born in Hamby, Texas and served in the Navy from 1937-1950. He then served in the Air Force from 1950-1959 and retired as a Sr. Master Sergeant.
Bud's 100th birthday is on April 8.