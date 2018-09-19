Dodgers' Yasiel Puig's Encino home burglarized again

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig is seen at a game on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014, alongside a photo of his Encino home.

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig's Encino home was once again broken into, Eyewitness News has learned.

The baseball star was with his team playing against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night when police received a call at about 8 p.m. about a break-in at the home, located on Louise Avenue.

A source confirmed to Eyewitness News the homeowner is Puig.

Authorities said it's not known what was taken from the house. No one was in the residence at the time.

Before the LAPD arrived to the scene, three men were spotted fleeing in a black Toyota sedan, authorities said. No other suspect description was available.

The home has been burglarized a number of times. The last time was during the World Series, which Puig played in last fall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Los Angeles DodgerscelebrityburglarytheftlapdsportsbaseballLos AngelesEncino
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Encino home believed to belong to Yasiel Puig burglarized
Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
Top Stories
$100K reward announced in search for OC murder fugitive
Woman arrested for slashing tires on 85 vehicles in South LA
4 shot at software company near Madison, Wisconsin
Woman accused of embezzling more than $88K from nonprofits
OC firefighters rescue people, animals in flooded North Carolina towns
OC pair accused of rape, may have preyed on up to 1,000 women
Leticia Juarez shares memories of cherished hometown San Bernardino
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Show More
Deputy saves dog leashed to truck as it drives off
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Convicted kidnapper in 'Gone Girl' case could cross-examine victim
Ford wants her Kavanaugh claim investigated before hearing
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant now open in Hollywood
More News