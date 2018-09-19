ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig's Encino home was once again broken into, Eyewitness News has learned.
The baseball star was with his team playing against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night when police received a call at about 8 p.m. about a break-in at the home, located on Louise Avenue.
A source confirmed to Eyewitness News the homeowner is Puig.
Authorities said it's not known what was taken from the house. No one was in the residence at the time.
Before the LAPD arrived to the scene, three men were spotted fleeing in a black Toyota sedan, authorities said. No other suspect description was available.
The home has been burglarized a number of times. The last time was during the World Series, which Puig played in last fall.