California to use Yellow Alerts under new law to help find hit-and-run drivers

For years, the corridors that connect California have been an avenue used to spread urgent information in a fast manner. Now, law enforcement agencies will be able to ask the California Highway Patrol to activate "Yellow Alert" freeway signs in a designated area.
The alerts will work similarly to Amber and Silver Alerts, posting details about a vehicle suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The law takes effect in January.
"I think this is an incentive for good people to do good things," said Assemblymember Jim Patterson who introduced the bill.
For Cynthia Rodriguez, it's a necessary thing.
Her father Hector was killed while walking home in April in South Los Angeles. There's a $50,000 reward for anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible - encouragement for people to keep looking.
Rodriguez said she hasn't stopped looking.
"Every morning I drive to work or just drive in the community, I see the type of vehicle, the color and I just check to see if they have any damage," she said.
Her family only has blurry surveillance video to go on, but feel they would have more had word spread faster. As they will with Yellow Alerts.
"It is something positive for the families. You know, having information about that vehicle, people will be aware and just be on the lookout."
The alerts would only be posted on freeways near where the hit-and-run happened and can include the make, model and partial license plate numbers.
"I know it's not gonna bring him back. You know, having this person turn himself in is not going to bring my father back. But at least it's going to give our family the closure that justice was served," Rodriguez said.