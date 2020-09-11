back to school

Westlake Village YMCA offers middle ground hybrid environment that has students, parents smiling during pandemic learning

The YMCA in Westlake Village offers a hybrid learning program, giving students some one-on-one learning support and interaction with their remote classes during the pandemic.
By
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Yarrow Family YMCA in Westlake Village is hosting virtual learning for school kids in the area, giving every child one-on-one learning support. Parents are now able to go to work, knowing their kids are getting what they need academically and socially.

This is a hybrid environment where kids learn remotely but still get to interact with others kids and adults. It's somewhere between being in a classroom and being at home.

"It's better than staying at home, because the instructor is helping us. It's just better," said student Braden Glynn.

Los Alamitos Unified resumes some in-person instruction
EMBED More News Videos

In-person learning resumed Tuesday for some students in the Los Alamitos Unified School District -- the first in Orange County to reopen due to a state waiver.


The Westlake Village YMCA is offering the hybrid learning experience and safety is a top priority.

"All of our tables are spaced 6 feet apart. Anyone who enters, which is staff members only, have to take their temperature," said Megan Tisler with the YMCA.

For parents the program is a blessing; the kids get the classroom help they need, and mom and dad get a break.
How to find a back to school laptop for your child amid shortages
EMBED More News Videos

As tech stores across the country report laptop shortages as students begin virtual school, buying secondhand might be the next best option.


"This has been amazing. I'm a working single parent, without this it would have been a lot more difficult," said Meggan Raymond.

The online learning lasts from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., after that, the fun starts with arts and crafts.

"The Y in general focuses on relationship building," said Tisler. "So the important thing is, the staff is really building strong relationships with the kids, so we keep the same staff with the same kids so that conversations can happen."

It's not like it used to be, but it's closer than where these kids were: a middle ground that has students and parents smiling at the YMCA.

SEE ALSO: Ophthalmologists anticipate rise in eye strain as students start online learning
EMBED More News Videos

There are several tips you and your child can practice to avoid a trip to the eye doctor.



For the latest news on back to school and educational resources, visit abc7.com/backtoschool.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwestlake villagelos angeles countyback to schoolschoolcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
NY district suspends student for attending in-person classes
How to find a laptop for your child amid shortages
Back-to-school lists in age of COVID-19: What to know
CA family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to nearly 24K acres
CSU to continue with online classes next term
Big-rig crash on SB 110 creates massive jam in Harbor City
FBI continues search for missing LAFD firefighter
Federal judges: Trump plan on congressional districts violates law
Compton residents advised to stay indoors after chemical spill
El Dorado Fire flare-up prompts more evacuations
Show More
Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
3 sought after Big Bear liquor store clerk shot during robbery
Sheriff Villanueva: 'Disruptive groups' infiltrating Dijon Kizzee protests
Inbreeding abnormalities seen in SoCal mountain lions
More TOP STORIES News