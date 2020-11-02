Politics

Stressed from election 2020? South LA voters practice yoga at the polls

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This election has been overwhelming for many of us - so why not relax with some yoga after casting your vote?

That's exactly what voters at one South Los Angeles voting site got to take part in.

The Inner City Education Foundation hosted a pop-up socially distanced meditation retreat at its voting site in View Park-Windsor Hills.

Voters got to practice yoga poses, breathing and mindfullness techniques to ease the anxiety after a hectic campaign season.
