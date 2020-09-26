Car drives through dueling demonstrations between Black Lives Matter protesters, counter-protesters in Yorba Linda

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Violence erupted Saturday in Yorba Linda, where at least one person was struck by a car and injured during a demonstration involving members of Black Lives Matter and counter-protesters.The Black Lives Matter activists were met by counter-protesters who chanted "U-S-A.''The injured person was transported to a hospital and the driver of the car was detained, said Carrie Braun, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department. She did not have any other immediate details on the circumstances of the collision.The incident occurred as members of Black Lives Matter demonstrated against police brutality and systemic racism following a Kentucky grand jury's controversial decision not to charge the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in a botched drug raid in March.Urban Organizers Coalition said in a written statement that the event, called "March 4 Equality," was slated to feature speeches from local activists, followed by a march."The effort, led by Caravan 4 Justice, brings together a group of over 26 local grassroots organizations committed to raising awareness and seeking action to address racism, police brutality, local injustices and more throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties," Urban Organizers Coalition said.Counter-protesters crossed six-lane Imperial Highway and confronted the BLM protesters, according to the Orange County Register said.Braun said there were 300 people total and at some point it was declared an unlawful assembly and dispersal orders were given.On Thursday night, a protester was struck by a pickup truck during a march in Hollywood and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Los Angeles police said Friday the preliminary investigation found that the driver was attempting to maneuver through the crowd when protesters began beating the vehicle with sticks and attempted to open the door.The driver was attempting to drive away from the situation when he struck the protester. The driver stopped several blocks away and cooperated with officers. He was released pending the outcome of the investigation.