New HOA fees at Yorba Linda community may force residents out of their homes

Homeowners said there's been an unexpected increase to their monthly dues by 20%.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A steep increase in HOA fees at a Yorba Linda community may force some residents out of their homes.

Dan Ionita-Ariton and his family have been living in their home at the Yorba Linda Villages Condominium Association since 2021.

He said it's been everything they've been looking for.

"We love it," Ionita-Ariton said. "We love the city. We love the community."

However, he said last month, the HOA's board unexpectedly increased their monthly dues by 20%, implemented a one-time special assessment and will collect emergency fees to make repairs to the property.

"We all owe about $9,000, depending on the square footage of our respective units, on March 15," said Ionita-Ariton.

He adds the HOA's emergency assessment will add hundreds of dollars a month to what people owe over the next several years. Ionita-Ariton calculates the fees will amount to more than $60,000 in the next four years.

Now, some residents like Brian Guillén, who bought his home in August 2020, are facing some tough decisions, including selling their homes.

"We're going to have to move out with my parents. There's just no way we can afford that much money," he said.

The first-time homebuyer feels residents are being financially ambushed by the new assessments.

"We thought we were buying an investment, gaining equity and building on that, but it seems that's not really going to be the case anymore," Guillén said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Yorba Linda Villages HOA and Optimum Professional Property Management but they referred us to their legal counsel and have not heard back.

Some homeowners like Ionita-Ariton said the HOA's lack of transparency is what's most frustrating.

"The method they have gone about it is simply and plainly wrong," he said.

The Yorba Linda Villages HOA met Friday evening to discuss approving the assessments but some homeowners are hoping that they can meet in the middle to talk about what is needed and how to pay for it.