Pets & Animals

Video shows rare sight of bear giving vocal performance at Yosemite National Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare sighting of a bear singing its heart out from a tree in Yosemite National Park was captured on camera.

The park tweeted video of an adult male black bear vocalizing on top of a tree Thursday.



In the video, you can hear the bear belting out his voice for nearly a minute.

Bears can make all kinds of noises, typically when they are afraid, distressed, or aggressive. But the park says it doesn't appear there was anything wrong here.

Rangers say they see this bear all the time and he seems to be healthy.

Yosemite National Park recently announced that it is ending the day-use reservation system that was in effect throughout this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Yosemite National Park ending day-use reservation system in November

Starting November 1, you can visit the park without having to make reservations ahead of time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitewild animalssingingbearcaught on videoanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: CA to issue reopening guidelines for theme parks
Woman arrested in stabbing death of LA Metro employee
Dodgers, Lakers post-season success not paying off
2 Houston police officers shot at apartment complex
Police searching for suspect in double shooting near Rose Bowl
Murders in Los Angeles increased by 20% in 2020
NTSB to vote on probable cause of fatal boat fire
Show More
Activists demand deputy's bodycam video of fatal Willowbrook shooting
Justice Dept. to file antitrust case against Google, sources say
Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning
Compton launching guaranteed income initiative for 800 residents
Exide allowed to abandon Vernon battery recycling plant
More TOP STORIES News