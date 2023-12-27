Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto come to terms on 12-year, $325M contract

The Dodgers are expected to introduce Yamamoto to the public and the media on Wednesday at a 3 p.m. press conference at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers have made it official with Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, announcing Wednesday they've agreed to terms on a 12-year contract.

The contract is expected to pay the right-hander $325 million, the richest deal for a pitcher in Major League Baseball. Excluding, of course, his new teammate Shohei Ohtani whose talent as a batter played a big role in his own massive 10-year, $700 million deal.

The team's offer to acquire Yamamoto includes a $50.6 million posting fee to his previous team, the Orix Buffaloes.

The 25-year-old Yamamoto has won three consecutive MVP awards and Sawamura Awards -- Nippon Professional Baseball's equivalent of the Cy Young.

The Dodgers came out on top of the bidding war for Yamamoto over the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.

Yamamoto has been the most dominant pitcher in Japan over the last four years and statistically throughout the NPB's 74-year history. Over 820 1/3 innings, he has posted a 1.65 ERA, struck out nearly five times as many hitters as he walked and allowed one home run every 28 innings.

The signing of Ohtani and Yamamoto in the offseason - contract commitments totaling more than $1 billion - have made the Dodgers the odds-on favorites to win the 2024 World Series.

The two have already met in Los Angeles. Matsuhisa Beverly Hills posted a picture of them dining there together earlier this month.