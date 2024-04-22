3 young boys accused of beating man with tripod, tent poles in Long Beach

Two young teenage boys and a 12-year-old were arrested for allegedly beating a man in downtown Long Beach over the weekend.

Two young teenage boys and a 12-year-old were arrested for allegedly beating a man in downtown Long Beach over the weekend.

Two young teenage boys and a 12-year-old were arrested for allegedly beating a man in downtown Long Beach over the weekend.

Two young teenage boys and a 12-year-old were arrested for allegedly beating a man in downtown Long Beach over the weekend.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two young teenage boys and a 12-year-old were arrested for allegedly beating a man in downtown Long Beach over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday around 6:25 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers responded to Pacific Avenue and 1st Street after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Authorities say a man was approached by the boys who engaged him in some sort of argument. The dispute escalated when police say the boys struck the alleged victim with tent poles and a tripod.

The juvenile suspects ran from the scene but officers located them a short time later. They were identified as a 15-year-old, 14-year-old and 12-year-old. They are now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The victim, meanwhile, suffered non-life threatening injuries to his upper body.