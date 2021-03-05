Corona native, 23, killed by falling tree in freak accident days after moving to NorCal

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- At just 23 years old, Kahlil Gay of Corona was just starting out, but now he's gone. The young grad was killed by a fallen tree in Northern California just three days into his new job.

Having just graduated from college, he had a promising future. He had just began working at Color, a Bay Area company that conducts COVID-19 testing and his family could not have been more proud.

"He was very excited, and we talked about the benefits and what he was going to be doing in the lab, and he was very excited because it was for sure going to be for a good cause," said Darrl Gay, Kahlil's brother.

On his third day on the job, on his way to work, a tree fell on Kahlil, killing him. He had just called his family earlier in the day.

"He died instantly and that was the last time his family ever heard back from him until they received the heartbreaking news," said Nadira Gay, Kahlil's aunt.

Authorities suspect recent winds weakened the tree's roots, but that doesn't make it easier to understand.

"He just always had a smile on his face and was very positive. I never experienced him being negative," said Nadira Gay.

Family can only remember the best of Kahlil as they try to come to grips with the freak accident that took him too soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronariverside countyaccidenttree fall
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in leg during robbery at Beverly Hills restaurant
Hackers expose info of LA-area private schools
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
OCSD officer investigated for role in Capitol riot
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in CA
This Lynwood discount store sells everything for 25 cents on Tuesdays
Stimulus check updates: Senate begins marathon effort in push for relief
Show More
CA heads toward drought after 5th consecutive dry month
California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning
CA to loosen tier requirements as vaccines reach vulnerable areas
WATCH TODAY: ABC7 to host virtual town hall on reopening schools
Lawsuit filed against OC man who started GoFundMe for Starbucks barista
More TOP STORIES News