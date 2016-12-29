ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --The force was strong in Anaheim, as a rainbow of lightsabers illuminated Downtown Disney in memory of icon Carrie Fisher.
Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the classic film series, "Star Wars." The actress, author and screenwriter died Tuesday at age 60.
Superfan Jeff Rowan organized the Wednesday night vigil on Facebook, and hundreds showed up to take part.
"To a lot a lot of us fans she meant a lot more to us than just an actress, and she was kind of like royalty to us, and we grew up with her our entire lives," said Lydia Noir, a fan.
However, word of her mother Debbie Reynold's passing also weighed heavy on their minds.
"I can only imagine what the family is going through now. I know her brother just lost his mom and his sister, and then her daughter, of course, lost her mom and her grandmother, and there's just so much Hollywood history right there as well for the rest of us," said Brian Pulver, another fan.
A similar vigil took place at a movie theater in Texas, where fans held up multi-colored lightsabers to pay tribute to Fisher.
