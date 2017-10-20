ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harvey Weinstein accused of raping Italian actress in LA hotel room in 2013

The Motion Picture Academy has expelled disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Harvey Weinstein "bullied his way" in the Los Angeles hotel room of an Italian actress in 2013 and allegedly sexually assaulted and raped her, the woman's attorney said.

The 38-year-old woman, who has not been identified, spoke with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's sexual assault unit on Thursday, her attorney Dave Ring told reporters at a news conference Friday.

Ring said the LAPD conducted a "thorough interview," in which his client told detectives what happened in that hotel room "in graphic detail."

"While I'm not able to get into the details of what she shared with the detectives...it's my understanding that caused the LAPD to open up a criminal investigation for sexual assault and rape," Ring said.

MORE: Harvey Weinstein under investigation by LAPD for alleged 2013 sexual assault

Ring said his client was 34 at the time of the alleged incident and was working as an actress in Italy. She was in Los Angeles to attend the L.A. Italia Film Festival in February 2013.

She had met Weinstein once very briefly in Rome. She then met him a second time at the L.A. Italia Film Festival and had a very brief conversation with him, Ring said.

"That evening, Weinstein appeared at her hotel, which is just outside the city limits of Beverly Hills, and he basically bullied his way up into her room," Ring said. "She has told me that obviously her greatest regret is opening that door."

MORE: Lupita Nyong'o gives vivid account of Weinstein's alleged abuses

Ring mentioned the incident reported by The New Yorker about a sting operation conducted by the New York Police Department in 2015.

"If you've heard the audio tape...with the female in the New York City incident that the police had her wear a wire and recorded that conversation, you know exactly what I'm talking about when I say he bullied his way into her room," Ring said.

He said the other women who came forward about their experiences helped his client come forward.

"There is strength in numbers. When you hear other people saying, 'that happened to me,' that gives a lot of courage," Ring said. "Whoever that first person was that came forward, that is an incredibly courageous person."

MORE: "Me Too" movement furthers talks about sex assault in social media

Also Friday, a former television and stage actress came forward to accuse Weinstein of exposing himself to her during a meeting in 1989.

Heather Kerr spoke at a news conference alongside her attorney, Gloria Allred. Kerr said she had been working in the office of an entertainment business manager and sometimes answered the phones.

Weinstein was a frequent caller and at one point, he suggested they meet at an office in Westwood, Kerr said.



After she arrived, he told her to sit on the couch, sat next to her and kept telling her she needed to be "good" if she wanted to succeed. He then pulled down his zipper and exposed himself.

Kerr says she backed away from him, left the room and hurried out of the building. After some theater work, she quit acting.

"I felt so powerless," she tearfully recalled. Her acting credits in the 1980s include the TV shows "The Facts of Life" and "Mama's Family."

Weinstein is facing criminal charges in three cities after allegations of rape and sexual assault.

He has recently been accused of multiple acts of sexual harassment and assault spanning decades. He has been fired from The Weinstein Co., a TV and movie film production company he co-founded with his brother Bob. He already has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

His representative has denied the Oscar-winner had non-consensual sex with any woman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & worldsexual harassmentrapesex crimesharvey weinsteinlos angeles police departmentlapdactor
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
'Game of Thrones' star, Oscar winner join list of Harvey Weinstein accusers
LAPD investigating Harvey Weinstein for alleged sex assault
'Me Too' furthers talks about sex assault on social media
Harvey Weinstein expelled from motion picture academy
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home burglarized
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Selena to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Check out ABC's Halloween programming
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Petitions: Bring back Vin Scully for World Series games
Body found in apparent Crestline cave collapse
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot
Teen thwarts attempted kidnapping in Twentynine Palms
Authorities seek suspect in fatal Stanton hit-and-run
Dodger fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series
Show More
George W. Bush speaks against bigotry, white supremacy
Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home burglarized
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Older couples unable to escape wildfires embrace a last time
Man violently beaten during home invasion in Sun Valley
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos