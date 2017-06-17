VISTA L.A.

There's a craft beer revolution brewing in Los Angeles and Latinos are a big part of the movement.

Vista L.A. explored local beer culture, talked to women in brewing and highlighted Latino-owned breweries and hot spots catering to draft brew enthusiasts on the eastside of L.A.

THE HISTORY OF BREWING IN L.A., MAKING PROGRESS

Los Angeles County Brewers Guild
https://labrewersguild.org/
https://labeerweek.org/

Progress Brewing (South El Monte)
http://www.progress-brewing.com/

LATINO-OWNED AND CRAFTED

Vista L.A. took a look into craft beers and how the Latino community is creating and brewing their own special beers.

La Chuperia (Lincoln Heights)
1145 N Mission Rd,
Los Angeles, CA 90033
(626) 354-0267

Spin Lounge (Whittier)
https://thespinlounge.com/

Colonia Publica (Whittier)
http://www.coloniagroupinc.com/

Whittier Brewing Company
(Opens early 2018)

WHERE CRAFT BREWS WERE REBORN AND LATINAS IN THE INDUSTRY

Vista L.A. took a look into the Eagle Rock Brewery in Glassell Park, where craft brews were reborn and Latinas became part of the industry.

Eagle Rock Brewery (Glassell Park)
http://www.eaglerockbrewery.com/
http://www.eaglerockbrewery.com/womens-beer-forum/

Mumford Brewery (Downtown L.A.)
http://www.mumfordbrewing.com/

HOME BREWS

Vista L.A. took a peek into how Latinos made their own beers.

SoCal Cerveceros - Homebrew Club
http://www.socalcerveceros.org/

