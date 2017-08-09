FOOD & DRINK

Orange County man claims he found 2 dead geckos in beer

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fountain Valley man is suing Heineken after he claims he found two dead geckos in a can of beer, but the beer company is firing back. (DiMarco Araujo Montevideo Law Firm)

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A Fountain Valley man is suing Heineken, claiming he found dead geckos in his can of brew. Now, the beer company is firing back.

George Toubbeh claims he found two dead geckos in his can of beer.

However, Heineken said it has investigated and believes there is no merit to the claim.

The company said it holds the safety and integrity of the products it imports to the highest standards.

Toubbeh said he noticed a foul taste while drinking the beer in 2015 and became violently ill.

His lawyer said his office has done its own independent investigation and is confident the claim is credible.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodbeerlawsuithealthFountain ValleyOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks offering horchata frappuccino
Snack and learn program feeds brains and bodies of LAUSD kids
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
Starbucks celebrates Friendship Day with macchiato deal
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FBI serves search warrant on Paul Manafort's home
Woman found shot to death in Glendale, police say
Couple killed in crash one day after their wedding
Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats of fire
Suspect arrested after vehicle hits 6 soldiers in Paris suburb
Glendale man to get life-saving transplant thanks to distant relative
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Starbucks offering horchata frappuccino
Show More
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
Father-son store owners fight off armed robbers
New Phil Spector mugshot released
Fontana police get advanced body cameras
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
More News
Top Video
Woman found shot to death in Glendale, police say
Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats of fire
Glendale man to get life-saving transplant thanks to distant relative
At least 13 killed in southwest China earthquake
More Video