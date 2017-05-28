Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

Happy National Hamburger Day!We reached out to 7 of our Eyewitness Foodies, and asked them where they go for their burger fix. They all said it was too hard to pick just one, especially in Southern California! So they gave us options, and we picked our 7 favorites.We hope that you'll enjoy this mix of fast food joints, chain restaurants and fine dining. Hopefully you'll go out and try a few for yourself! And remember, you can always share your food faves with #abc7eyewitness.So here goes...in no particular order (although, we knew we'd better put In-N-Out Burger first, or risk a SoCal revolt!):Over 300 locations across the U.S.12608 Washington Blvd, Culver City8321 Lincoln Blvd, WestchesterDowntown Los Angeles, Culver City, Sherman Oaks, Thousand Oaks601 West 5th Street, Downtown Los Angeles24201 W. Valencia Blvd, Valencia14319 Hawthorne Blvd., LawndaleBurbank, Irvine, Palm Desert, Santa Monica, Westchester10 W Century Drive, Century CityDid we miss your favorite? Where do you go for your burger fix? Tell us in the comments below, and share your burger pics with #abc7eyewitness!