Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

We reached out to 7 of our Eyewitness Foodies, and asked them where they go for their burger fix. They all said it was too hard to pick just one, especially in Southern California! So they gave us options, and we picked our 7 favorites. (KABC)

Happy National Hamburger Day!

We reached out to 7 of our Eyewitness Foodies, and asked them where they go for their burger fix. They all said it was too hard to pick just one, especially in Southern California! So they gave us options, and we picked our 7 favorites.

We hope that you'll enjoy this mix of fast food joints, chain restaurants and fine dining. Hopefully you'll go out and try a few for yourself! And remember, you can always share your food faves with #abc7eyewitness.

So here goes...in no particular order (although, we knew we'd better put In-N-Out Burger first, or risk a SoCal revolt!):

In-N-Out Burger
Over 300 locations across the U.S.
www.in-n-out.com
Humble Potato
12608 Washington Blvd, Culver City
8321 Lincoln Blvd, Westchester
humblepotato.com

Public School on Tap
Downtown Los Angeles, Culver City, Sherman Oaks, Thousand Oaks
www.psontap.com
The Bunker Hill Bar & Grill
601 West 5th Street, Downtown Los Angeles
24201 W. Valencia Blvd, Valencia
www.bunkerhillbar.com
Corner Joint
14319 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale
www.cornerjointmenu.com
Daily Grill
Burbank, Irvine, Palm Desert, Santa Monica, Westchester
www.dailygrill.com
Hinoki & the Bird
10 W Century Drive, Century City
www.hinokiandthebird.com


Did we miss your favorite? Where do you go for your burger fix? Tell us in the comments below, and share your burger pics with #abc7eyewitness!
